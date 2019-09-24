BRIDGETON — The trial for the four Bridgeton men charged in the 2018 death of a 9-year-old girl when a stray bullet struck her while she slept in her city home has been pushed back.
The trial, originally slated to begin Sept. 23 in Cumberland County Superior Court, has been rescheduled for Oct. 7, court records show.
Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, have pleaded not guilty.
All four men were indicted in December on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17, 2018, shooting, in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Frazier, Gamble and McKoy fired a handgun at a group of people but missed them and instead hit Jennifer, according to their arrest complaints.
Elliot “did knowingly and purposely commit the offense of murder, specifically by engaging in criminal activity by firing a weapon, more specifically a handgun, and causing the death of the victim,” according to his arrest complaint.
Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said during a previous court appearance that Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.
Jennifer’s home was only a block away.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
