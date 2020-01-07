082018_nws_bridgeton 10

BRIDGETON — Over a year after a 9-year-old city girl was fatally shot while asleep in her bed, the trial for the four men charged in the killing is set to begin Tuesday.

Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 20, of Atlantic Street, are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert G. Malestein in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege the four men were involved in a July 17, 2018, shooting in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer Trejo’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets and struck her as she slept.

All four men pleaded not guilty after they were indicted in December 2018 on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.

