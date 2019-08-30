UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of crab meat, steaks and fruit from a grocery store earlier this month.
"We know what you’re thinking," troopers wrote in a post on the department's Facebook page. "There’s nothing better than surf and turf followed by some nice, refreshing fruit. Everyone should enjoy this delicacy from time to time, but we must insist you pay for it first."
At about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 11, two men went into the township ACME and allegedly stole the food, according to a Thursday post.
One of the men was described as a white male, about 20 to 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, with tattoos on his right forearm and upper left arm, according to the post. He was wearing a black “Thug Life” tank top, black shorts, blue running shoes and a gray baseball cap.
This man is also wanted by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department in Atlantic County in connection to an ongoing investigation, troopers said.
The other man was described as a white male, about 18 to 25-years-old with short black or brown hair, according to the post. He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, dark gray shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Tyler Straube of State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
