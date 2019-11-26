ATLANTIC CITY – A fire in the city’s Westside neighborhood Tuesday morning is the latest in a rash of blazes in abandoned city homes, officials said.
At about 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 600 block of Hobart Avenue after a passerby knocked on the door at the Station 3 firehouse and said they smelled and saw smoke, Chief Scott Evans said. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames from a second story window.
Firefighters didn’t find anyone in the home after two checks, Evans said. However, there was evidence of people living there.
“It was boarded up house,” Evans said, adding that the building sustained major damage. “It appeared to be there were vagrants living in the house and using the house.”
The fire was under control in about 35 minutes, he said. Firefighters believe it started on the second floor before extending to the third floor.
There were no reported injuries to firefighters, he said.
The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it has been deemed suspicious, Evans said.
City EMS and five stations responded.
“Atlantic City is experiencing a rash of fires in vacant buildings,” Evans said.
Last month, city firefighters responded around the corner from the home for another vacant house that caught fire on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. A week prior, firefighters responded to the same address for a couch fire.
