ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested Wednesday on firearm and drug charges, police said.
Just after 12:35 p.m., Detectives Will Herrerias and Jefferson Rivera were surveilling the 2300 block of Arctic Avenue based on an anonymous tip received through tip411 when they saw what they said was a drug transaction between Jorge Herrera, 18, and Jose Diaz, 38.
The detectives pulled Diaz over after he left the scene in a vehicle and then returned to find Herrera leaving a home. Both were arrested. Police said Diaz was in possession of marijuana and Herrera had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition.
Police found more marijuana after a search of Herrera's home, recovering a total of 210 grams of marijuana, a scale and baggies, and $503 in cash.
Diaz was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and released on a summons. Herrera was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of CDS paraphernalia. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
