BRIGANTINE — Two Atlantic City males were arrested Thursday night after a homeowner on Ninth Street North reported multiple males on their property about 11 p.m. who split up and ran when confronted and were tracked down by officers, police said.
An officer saw three males in the middle of 12th Street North who matched the homeowner's description, police said. They ran north across multiple lawns when they saw the officer's patrol car. Other officers arrived and began to search the area and found two males underneath a deck on 13th Street North, police said.
The two were found "in possession of suspected proceeds of thefts and/or burglaries in the area," police said.
A 17-year-old boy was wanted on a warrant and had a black ski mask on his person at the time of his arrest, police said. He was charged with obstructing the administration of law, police said, and was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
Jonathan Murillo, 19, was charged with obstructing the administration of law. He was released on a summons.
Police have seized property they believe to be stolen and ask residents missing items from their homes or cars to call police at 609-266-3545.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.