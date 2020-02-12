ATLANTIC CITY — A tip from a concerned citizen Tuesday led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of a gun and drugs, police said Wednesday.
Sgt. Richard Andrews received information that Patrice Dowe Jr., 25, of Galloway Township, was in possession of a handgun and in the area of Stanley Holmes Village, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Andrews set up surveillance and found Dowe as he was entering a car in the area, Fair said.
Andrews watched Dowe and the driver, Braheem Norwood, 23, of Mays Landing, engage in drug activity and notified detectives, Fair said. The vehicle then drove away.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday after a search discovered heroin…
Detective Brian Hambrecht found the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop in Adams Court, Fair said, adding Hambrecht smelled the odor of marijuana when Dowe lowered his window and saw a bag of marijuana on the floor.
Dowe exited the vehicle and immediately moved his hands to the area of his waistband, Fair said.
Hambrecht attempted to grab Dowe’s hands and felt a gun in Dowe's waistband, Fair said. With assistance from Officers Ryan Mullin and Robert Reynolds, Dowe was placed in custody and the loaded handgun was safely removed, he said.
Hambrecht recovered the bag that contained 23 grams of marijuana, as well as 80 bags of heroin, a small amount of cocaine and seven amphetamine pills, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police want the public’s help in locating a suspect in the shooting of a man…
Norwood was arrested after a bag containing three grams of marijuana was found on the driver’s seat, Fair said.
Dowe was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Fair said. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Norwood was charged with possession of CDS, Fair said. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.