CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Marmora man and a Dennisville man were found guilty in the drug-induced death of an Avalon man, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Christopher R. Small, 41, of Marmora, and Christopher M. Verity, 37, of Dennisville, were found guilty of strict liability for drug-induced death and conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.
The jury verdict was received Friday after a three-week trial in Cape May County Superior Court, Sutherland said.
On Oct. 3, 2018, the body of Kevin MacFarlane was discovered and a homicide investigation was conducted by detectives from the State Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, Sutherland said.
The investigation revealed MacFarlane died as a result of a drug overdose, which led to the arrest of Small and Verity, Sutherland said.
Small was additionally found guilty of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and Verity was additionally found guilty of two counts of endangering an injured victim, Sutherland said.
Verity and Small could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years each in state prison for the drug-induced death charges along with consecutive five-year terms for distribution, conspiracy and endangering charges, Sutherland said, adding the judge also could sentence them to life in prison.
