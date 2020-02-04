Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested Thursday after a motor vehicle stop turned up cocaine and marijuana, police said Monday.

At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. TJ Moynihan stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for traffic and equipment violations, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

While speaking to the driver, James Harley Jr., Moynihan smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, Fair said.

A records search showed Harley had a suspended New Jersey driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest, Fair said. Harley and his passenger, Nasif Townsend, were arrested after a backpack in the vehicle was found to contain more than 106 grams of marijuana, clear sandwich bags, small yellow plastic containers and a digital scale, he said.

While searching Townsend after his arrest, Officer Christian Ivanov found 14.5 grams of cocaine in Townsend’s pocket, Fair said.

Harley, 31, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and motor vehicle offenses.

Townsend, 34, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were released on summonses with a future court date.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments