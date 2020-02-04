ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested Thursday after a motor vehicle stop turned up cocaine and marijuana, police said Monday.
At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. TJ Moynihan stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for traffic and equipment violations, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
While speaking to the driver, James Harley Jr., Moynihan smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, Fair said.
A records search showed Harley had a suspended New Jersey driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest, Fair said. Harley and his passenger, Nasif Townsend, were arrested after a backpack in the vehicle was found to contain more than 106 grams of marijuana, clear sandwich bags, small yellow plastic containers and a digital scale, he said.
While searching Townsend after his arrest, Officer Christian Ivanov found 14.5 grams of cocaine in Townsend’s pocket, Fair said.
Harley, 31, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and motor vehicle offenses.
Townsend, 34, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were released on summonses with a future court date.
