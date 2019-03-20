MAYS LANDING — Two men were each sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for the murder of a Mays Landing man at an Atlantic City hotel in 2015, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
At 10:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2015, authorities and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call of a man injured at the Baymont Inn & Suites Atlantic City Madison Hotel, where police found Devonte Molley, 23, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Molley was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Maurice Burgess, 28, of Galloway Township, and Sterling Spence, 25, of Pleasantville, were convicted in January of felony murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.
A third man, Charles Wynn, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was convicted in January of reckless manslaughter and theft in Molley’s death.
