MAYS LANDING — Two Ocean County men have been charged with selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 41-year-old Galloway Township woman, Atlantic County First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
On Friday, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, found and arrested Frank Vitalo, 46, and Anthony Wood, 34, at Vitalo's home in Little Egg Harbor, Shill said in a news release.
The arrests are connected to the drug-related death of Christina Bicki on March 19 in Galloway, Shill said.
Both men are charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of heroin/fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl and strict liability for drug-induced deaths. They are being held in the Atlantic County jail.
A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Shill said.
