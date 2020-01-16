MAYS LANDING — Two men charged in the 2019 heroin-induced death of a Galloway Township woman were ordered to stay in jail until trial.

Anthony Wood, 34, of Little Egg Harbor Township, and his neighbor Frank Vitalo, 46, were arrested last week at Vitalo's home by members of the Atlantic and Ocean county prosecutor’s offices and Little Egg Harbor Township police.

The arrests were connected to the drug-related death of 41-year-old Christina Bicki on March 19 in Galloway, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men were charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of heroin/fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl and strict liability for drug-induced deaths. They are being held in the Atlantic County jail.

In Wood’s early morning detention hearing Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen laid out the details of the case.

Eiselen said police were called to Bicki’s residence in Galloway on March 19 and found her unresponsive in the bathtub with seven wax folds containing white powder and a syringe nearby. The medical examiner determined Bicki’s cause of death to be drowning due to the effect of the heroin and fentanyl in her system.

According to Eiselen, detectives uncovered evidence that Bicki met with Vitalo and Wood in the Smithville Wawa parking lot just before her death. She said Wood admitted during his interview with police that he met with Bicki that night. There was also a cellphone record of a conversation between Vitalo and Wood the day after Bicki’s death in which the men discussed “Tina” dying from an “OD,” Eiselen said.

Eiselen went on to offer surveillance video, lab reports, cellphone records, defendant’s admissions to police, social media posts and messages, and an affidavit from a detective who interviewed Wood as further evidence in the case.

She said that when detectives arrived at Vitalo’s home to arrest the men, they heard repeated flushing of a toilet and saw water coming from a pipe on the side of the home, which they suspect was the defendants disposing of drugs.

“The tragic circumstances of this case show the extreme danger of narcotics,” Eiselen told DeLury in arguing for Wood’s detention. She said no condition of release would adequately ensure the safety of the community.

DeLury approved Wood’s detention until trial. Atlantic County prosecutor’s spokeswoman Donna Weaver said Vitalo, who appeared later in the day, was also ordered detained.

