MAYS LANDING — Court hearings and trials across South Jersey continue to be held virtually or have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, courts resumed some in-person court services with a small number of judges and staff working on-site, but the rest continue to work remotely.
ATLANTIC CITY — City police are investigating after a 27-year-old city man was shot Thursday…
Judiciary officials in March issued orders barring in-person Superior Court proceedings with limited exceptions to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.
Officials have created a “virtual courtroom” on the state courts website for the pubic to view first appearances. It can be found at njcourts.gov.
MAYS LANDING — A man and woman charged in the “execution-style homicide of a 17-year-old” At…
Below are some of the Atlantic County Superior Court cases The Press of Atlantic City is following. Court dates are subject to change.
El Joshua, 37, of Mays Landing, was set to go to trial in March after pleading not guilty to human trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Joshua held at least two women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin. He is now scheduled for a case review Aug. 20.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty in February to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead and two others injured at the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal football game. He is scheduled for a final disposition conference July 9.
Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, who was reportedly Wyatt’s intended target, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting. He is scheduled for a post-indictment arraignment July 15.
Jessica R. Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway Township, pleaded not guilty to official misconduct and hindering charges after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student while she taught at Pleasantville High School. She is scheduled to appear for an initial disposition conference Sept. 2.
Ernesto Contreras Jimenez, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Santos Jr. He was 17 at the time of the shooting and was indicted on charges including aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is scheduled for a case review July 16.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter in the fatal July shooting of 15-year-old Na’imah Bell. His plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 23.
Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon in the Jan. 21 beating of his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods, in the Margate home they shared. Woods was released from the Atlantic County jail after a January detention hearing and was placed on electronic monitoring in Egg Harbor Township. His case is currently scheduled to go before a grand jury.
Alyson R. Gill, 55, of Somers Point, is charged with murder in the killing of her roommate, 67-year-old Somers Hickman. Police performing a welfare check March 30 at the request of Hickman’s family found his body. An autopsy found the pending cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the pending manner of death to be homicide. She is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Her case is currently scheduled to go before a grand jury.
Kaitlyn Hayes, 24, of Pleasantville, is charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a school zone in a 2018 fatal car crash in Absecon. Officials allege that she was under the influence of marijuana and speeding over 100 mph during the crash. She was ordered detained until trial after a detention hearing earlier this month, and she is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference July 22.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.