CAMDEN — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam pled guilty in federal court Thursday of defrauding a local youth basketball program of more than $87,000 instead using the money to purchase luxury clothing, expensive meals, and personal trips.
City Council President Marty Small will take over as interim mayor, according to Gwen Callaway Lewis, chairwoman of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to address the matter in a speech scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Trenton.
The charge is related to Gilliam's work with the AC Starz youth basketball program. Gilliam defrauded victims of $87,215, according to authorities.
While serving as a member of City Council and later as mayor, Gilliam solicited donations for AC Starz under the false pretense that the contributions were for a youth basketball team and/or school supplies for underprivileged children.
Instead, Gilliam used most of the money for personal expenses — including luxury clothing, expensive meals and trips — that were completely unrelated to the operation of a youth basketball team, federal authorities said.
Gilliam spent $568.31 at a unnamed luxury clothing store in Tinton Falls. The purchase was processed through an out of state server, according to court records.
Gilliam is expected to be sentenced Jan. 7 and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Authorities seized more than $41,355 from his home.
"While Mr. Gilliam serves as mayor of Atlantic City, the charge to which he has pleaded guilty relate only to his conduct as a private citizen, not conduct in his official capacity. He is not charged with taking any public or taxpayer funds. Mr. Gilliam, who is a lifelong resident of Atlantic City, has admitted his wrongful conduct, is accepting responsibility for his actions and is genuinely remorseful," Harry Rimm, Gilliam's attorney, said in a statement. "Moreover, Mr. Gilliam has started paying restitution, making a voluntary payment today in connection with his plea. To date, and in advance of sentencing, Mr. Gilliam has paid back almost half of the restitution amount that the parties have agreed is owed."
Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman and Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, said Gilliam must quickly resign.
"In many respects, Atlantic City is turning the corner. Unfortunately, incidents like today perpetuate a negative stigma about one of New Jersey's greatest cities," Suleiman said. "Mayor Gilliam has betrayed the public's trust and needs to resign immediately so we can continue to move Atlantic City forward."
"Mayor Gilliam broke the public's trust and he cannot continue to serve as Mayor of Atlantic City," Mazzeo said.
"He needs to resign and fresh leadership is needed in Atlantic City," said Armato.
Under state and federal law, you cannot hold public office if you have been convicted of a crime.
Prior to the hearing, Gilliam, 49, was with his wife and Rimm. He did not comment when asked about why he was in federal court.
Gilliam appeared before Judge Joseph Rodriguez. U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell is representing the state in the matter.
During the hearing, Gilliam's wife, Shawna, sat alone in the first row.
The basketball program started in 2007, according to Press archives.
Gilliam left his house about 7:15 a.m. with family. He did not answer questions from members of the media outside the house.
It’s been almost a year since nearly a dozen FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division agents executed a search warrant at Gilliam’s Ohio Avenue home. After nearly four hours, federal investigators left the house with cardboard boxes and computer equipment, which were transported to the FBI office in Northfield.
Since then, authorities have given no indication about what they were looking for at Gilliam’s home or what was taken as evidence. Gilliam has rebuked any attempts to speak about the situation.
Gilliam, who was in his first term as mayor, has been involved in city politics for a decade.
In 2009, he joined former Mayor Lorenzo Langford’s ticket vying for a seat on council. Once seated, he successfully sponsored an ordinance that imposed a fine for releasing helium balloons outdoors to protect marine animals. He also introduced an ordinance to establish a citywide registry of abandoned properties.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
