PLEASANTVILLE — The city didn't go looking for trouble Friday night. It just wanted to enjoy some football.
Trouble found Pleasantville nonetheless.
Six men were arrested after gunfire erupted at a high school football game Friday night in what officials called a targeted attack that left three people — including a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old — wounded.
While officials said Saturday they do not know what led to the shooting or the motive behind it, both the alleged shooter and one of the victims have been charged.
Most of the suspects are from Atlantic City.
“Put simply, this was not a Pleasantville problem that happened in Pleasantville," police Chief Sean Riggin said. "This was a problem that came to us, and while we’ll handle it and we’re well-prepared to resolve the issue and to deal with the ramifications of it, this isn’t something that started here, but it is something that we’re going to finish.”
Authorities say Alvin Wyatt shot Ibn Abdullah at 8:29 p.m. on the home side of the bleachers during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game. The shots caused players and spectators to run for safety while both on-duty and retired law enforcement and fire officials ran forward to help.
"We were all running and looking back at the same time to make sure our families were OK," said Greyhounds running back/linebacker Ernest Howard. "But once we got to the fence, we couldn't really jump over because we still had our pads on. So we all just broke through the fence to get to the gym."
During the shooting, a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound and a 10-year-old was shot in the neck, police said. The teen was treated at a hospital and released, but the child is still in critical condition.
The game will resume Tuesday afternoon at a neutral site, interim Superintendent Dennis Anderson said. It will pick up right where it left off, but no fans will be permitted.
“We don’t want to penalize the student athletes for all their hard work on both sides, both Camden and Pleasantville,” Anderson said.
Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, who was arrested near the field, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun. He is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Abdullah has a prior conviction for first-degree robbery.
After the shooting, four other suspects ran from the scene, driving toward Atlantic City, police said. They were followed by Absecon police, who saw one of the passengers throw a gun out of the car. The car finally stopped at Ohio and Gramercy avenues in the city, where officers from Absecon and Atlantic City arrested them.
Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, and Shahid Dixon, 27, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Dixon also was charged with eluding, officials said.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy said that "high school playoff football should be a cause for community celebration, not the backdrop for panic and terror."
"Last night was a stark reminder that no community is immune from gun violence, and that we must not ever give up in our efforts to prevent such senseless acts," Murphy said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the trauma for the children, students and players at the game “will be untold” and that the violence will be an “ever-present memory going into their adulthood.”
“I cannot stress enough how this community is impacted by gun violence on so many levels,” Tyner said. “Last night detracted from the fact that these two communities, Pleasantville High School and Camden High School, played an incredible football game out on the field. Parents, family members, friends, supporters were all here to engage in something that many other communities kind of take for granted.”
The Prosecutor’s Office; Absecon, Atlantic City and Stockton University police; federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, authorities said.
Staff Writer David Weinberg contributed to this report.
