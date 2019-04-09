BRIDGETON — An Upper Deerfield Township man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for bringing a gun with him to a school in Stow Creek Township.
Richard Shevchenko, 69, was found guilty in December of unlawful possession of a handgun in the Jan. 17, 2018, incident at Woodland County Day School, though he was acquitted of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and terrorist threats.
Shevchenko must serve 3½ years before he is eligible for parole.
The sentencing had originally been scheduled for Jan. 25 but was delayed due to a defense motion seeking to reduce the period of parole ineligibility to one year or to have the defendant placed on probation.
