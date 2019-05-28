MAYS LANDING — A member of the Pagans motorcycle club was charged with attempted murder after running a motorcyclist off the road with his pickup truck, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Noah Frost, 35, of theMarshallville section of Upper Township, also charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident, allegedly struck and then ran over another man, also affiliated with the Pagans, Sunday afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
At 2:25 p.m., Hamilton Township police responded to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road near Babcock road for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck that had left the scene, according to the release.
The motorcycle driver, who was not identified, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with critical injuries.
Officers found the pickup, and Frost was detained, according to the release. The investigation found Frost’s truck hit the victim’s motorcycle, then ran him over.
Frost is in the Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Hamilton Township police Detective Christine Armitage at 609-625-2700, ext. 572, or the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Hotline at 609-909-7666.
