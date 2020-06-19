VENTNOR — Two 17-year-olds were hurt Friday after another vehicle failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with the teens’ and sending them into the front porch of a nearby house.
Howard Gewertz, 77, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, was traveling north on Melbourne Avenue in a 2019 Lincoln when he failed to stop at the intersection with Monmouth Avenue, police said in a news release. The boys were in a 2011 Subaru headed west on Monmouth Avenue when Gewertz struck them.
The collision forced the boys off the road, where their vehicle ran into the steps and porch of the residence, police said. The building was damaged but was determined to be safe for occupants.
The 17-year-olds were treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and the road was closed for about 45 minutes while both vehicles were removed.
Gewertz was given a motor vehicle summons for failure to stop and yield.
