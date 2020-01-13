ATLANTIC CITY — A Ventnor man was arrested Sunday after police said he fired a gun into the air during a 20-person brawl in the city’s Ducktown neighborhood.
At 3:14 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Fairmount Avenue for a report of a large fight and shots fired, police said in a news release. Officers cleared the area and were told a man had fired a gun into the air.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two 14-year-old city boys were arrested early Sunday morning after attemptin…
Officers found evidence of gunfire and began searching for a suspect with help from witnesses, finding Jesus Silva at Florida and Fairmount avenues, police said. Silva didn’t have a handgun when he was arrested, but Officer Fitzroy Simpson found the gun inside a trashcan on Turnpike Road while searching the area.
Silva, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was housed in the Atlantic County jail.
