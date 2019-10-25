John-Psota

MAYS LANDING — A Ventnor man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two boys in the summer of 2016.

John Psota, 34, entered the plea to two counts of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., according to a news release from the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges were connected to at least one incident involving a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old in Ventnor, according to the release. Psota was arrested, charged and detained in the Atlantic County jail on Feb. 21, 2018.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5, pending an offender evaluation at a treatment facility in Avenel, Middlesex County.

The Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated and Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer represents the state in the case.

