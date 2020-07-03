VentnorPDbadge
VENTNOR — Police announced a plan Friday to use checkpoints this summer to deter drunken driving.

Police did not reveal the location of the checkpoint but said it will be set up in a high-visibility area.

The checkpoint will be funded by Drunk Driving Enforcement Funds, the department said in a news release. The funds are collected by municipal courts from fines paid by those who are found guilty of driving while intoxicated. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office also contributed funding, according to the release.

In addition to city police, officers from allied Atlantic County police departments will assist with the checkpoint, according to the release.

