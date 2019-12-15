Ventnor police arrested six people, including five juveniles, early Sunday morning in connection was a series of vehicle break-ins, police said.
Patrolmen Raymond Aiuto, Damian Guanchez, Marc Franco Jr. and Chris Luisi responded to a report of individuals burglarizing vehicles at 2:47 a.m. in the area of Burke and Cambridge avenues in the Ventnor Heights section of the city, police said.
With the supervision of Lt. Frank O'Neill and Sgt. Patrick Hiltner, they were able to arrest six individuals.
Police said the suspects entered seven unlocked vehicles in the area and had stolen various items and money.
Atira Rice, 18 of Atlantic City, was charged with burglary, theft, obstruction and conspiracy on summons and released pending a court hearing, police said.
Also arrested were a a 17-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, a 14-year-old male, and a 14-year-old female. All five were from Atlantic City and were charged with curfew violation, burglary, theft, obstruction and conspiracy, police said. They were released into the custody of a parent/guardian pending court hearings.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
