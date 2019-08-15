MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged last summer with the fatal nightstick killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother will appear in court for one more pretrial conference Thursday.
Heather Barbera, 42, will appear in Atlantic County Superior Court in front of Judge Bernard E. DeLury at 9 a.m. DeLury had set a trial date for Barbera for Oct. 8.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8, 2018, inside a condo at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11, 2018, at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County in August.
She was indicted Oct. 17, 2018 on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.
Barbera is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
