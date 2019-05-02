MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged in the July fatal nightstick killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother was given one more court appearance before a trial date is set.
Heather Barbera, 42, appeared in court Thursday for less than five minutes in front of Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.
A pretrial conference was set for the June 13. Attorneys agreed to continue discussions in the interim.
If they have not made any "meaningful progress" by June 13, then DeLury said he will set a trial date. He reported that has openings in August.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Anne Crater said they are still awaiting the first official offer from Barbera's attorney, Matthew Leonard.
"We are in agreement with giving the defense the time they need to put forth the best offer they can," Crater said.
Leonard had requested at Barbera's last appearance in March more time to go over evidence.
At a previous court appearance, he also requested evidence in the case, “specifically for an interview, interrogation that took place in the state of New York,” he said, which he has since received, as well as a mental health evaluation.
Leonard said in court Thursday that competency is not a defense they are advancing at this moment, but it will remain an issue in the case.
"The case is very complex and has a lot of moving pieces to it," Leonard said.
Barbera, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that include two counts of first-degree murder, was arrested in New York, where police said she fled after the double homicide.
Barbera confessed to killing Elaine Rosen and Michelle Gordon after her New York City arrest, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County in August.
She was indicted Oct. 17 on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
Barbera is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
