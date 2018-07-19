VENTNOR — A woman charged with beating her mother and grandmother to death at the Vassar Square Condominiums reportedly confessed her crimes following her arrest in New York City.
Heather Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, confessed to killing her mother and grandmother after four days on the run and eventual arrest by police in New York City, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
While in New York, Barbera made purchases using credit cards she stole from her mother and grandmother after she killed them, according to the report.
She is now at Rikers Island in New York awaiting extradition to New Jersey. She faces charges including murder and robbery.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at the Ventnor high-rise.
