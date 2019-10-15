MAYS LANDING — A Ventnor woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in the July 2018 murder and robbery of her mother and grandmother.
Heather Barbera, 43, entered the plea in Atlantic County Superior Court, her attorney, James Leonard Jr. said.
She pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of her mother, Michelle Gordon, and first-degree murder in Elaine Rosen’s death, her grandmother, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
The plea deal calls for 42 years in state prison with 40 years and two months of parole ineligibility, according to the release. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 9.
Prosecutors alleged that Barbera beat Rosen, 87, and Gordon, 67, to death before robbing them July 8, 2018, inside a condominium at the Vassar Square Arms complex in Ventnor.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.
She was first indicted Oct. 17, 2018, on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment several days later.
A grand jury on Oct. 3, 2019 handed down a second, superseding indictment, which includes two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of third-degree credit card theft, court records show.
Barbera entered a not guilty plea to the superseding indictment earlier this month.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11, 2018, at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County the following month.
She is currently housed at the Atlantic County jail.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department investigated.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
