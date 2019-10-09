MAYS LANDING — Heather Barbera pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to the latest charges filed against her that allege she killed and robbed her mother and grandmother last summer in their Ventnor condo.
After waiving a formal reading of the superseding indictment handed down last week that included murder during the commission of a crime and credit card theft, her attorney, James Leonard Jr., entered the plea in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, was brought into the courtroom shackled, wearing an orange Atlantic County jail uniform. She remained silent during the 11-minute hearing, only conferring with her attorney once while Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. went over the timeline for her trial.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Nov. 12, with opening statements in the afternoon that day, DeLury said, followed by a two-week trial. A case review is scheduled for Oct. 31.
If convicted, Barbera faces life in prison.
A grand jury handed down the second, superseding indictment on Oct. 3 that includes two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of third-degree credit card theft, court records show.
Superseding indictments are pretty common, said J.C. Lore, a clinical professor of law at Rutgers Law School in Camden, and they’re filed so that a person is accurately charged before a trial.
“They want to be accurate in what they’re charging,” Lore said. “If they’ve learned new information, they’ll want to correct or add information.”
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office did not return a request for comment asking why different charges were presented to the grand jury.
Prosecutors allege Barbera beat Elaine Rosen, 87, and Rosen’s daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, to death before robbing them July 8, 2018, inside a condominium at the Vassar Square Arms complex in Ventnor.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.
She was first indicted Oct. 17, 2018, on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment several days after.
