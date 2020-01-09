MAYS LANDING — A Ventnor woman who admitted to killing and robbing her mother and grandmother in their city apartment is set to be sentenced Thursday morning.
Heather Barbera, 43, who pleaded guilty in October to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of her mother, Michelle Gordon, and first-degree murder in the death of Elaine Rosen, her grandmother, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
The plea deal calls for 42 years in state prison with 40 years and two months of parole ineligibility, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announcing the plea.
Prosecutors alleged Barbera beat Rosen, 87, and Gordon, 67, to death before robbing them July 8, 2018, inside a condominium at the Vassar Square Arms complex in Ventnor where Barbera also lived.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner has said.
During the plea, Barbera admitted to beating the two women with her father’s billy club.
Barbera was first indicted Oct. 17, 2018, on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment several days later.
A grand jury on Oct. 3 handed down a second, superseding indictment that included two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of third-degree credit card theft, court records show.
Barbera entered a not guilty plea to the superseding indictment weeks before pleading guilty.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11, 2018, at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County the following month.
She is currently at the Atlantic County jail.
