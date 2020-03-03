NORTH WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man was arrested Monday after a video of him jumping from a seawall into a port-a-potty went viral.
Robert Daniels, 26, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, both disorderly persons offenses, police said in a news release.
The video of a man jumping from a seawall into the top of a port-a-potty at Pine and Olde New Jersey avenues was posted online Feb. 23, police said.
Daniels was arrested and released on a summons pending court.
— Molly Bilinski
