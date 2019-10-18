Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man from the Villas section of the township was charged with aggravated assault early Monday after allegedly cutting a man over a methamphetamine sale.

About 5 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Avenue for a person with a knife would, police said in a news release. There, officers found a man with a severe laceration to the side of his head, who told them he had caught someone breaking into his car and a struggle ensued.

Police did not identify the victim.

The man was treated by Lower Township Rescue and transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.

The Cape May County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit responded to track the assailant, police said. During the investigation, William Wright Jr., 18, approached detectives on scene and was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges before he was taken to the Cape May County jail.

As the investigation continued, police found out the altercation was over a meth sale, police said, and two others have been identified and are sought as being involved in the assault and selling drugs.

Police did not identify or describe the two other suspects.

Police, the Sheriff’s Office and the county Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments