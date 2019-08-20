LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday in the Villas section of the township after threatening neighbors with a knife, police said.
Police responded at 1:05 p.m. to the Manor Lake/Lake View Apartments on East Greenwood Avenue.
A caller informed dispatch ahead of officers' arrival that the subject, later identified as Richard Paradise, had retreated into his apartment with a firearm after threatening the neighbors, police said in a news release.
Officers surrounded Paradise's apartment and moved neighbors away from the area. A police detective was able to reach Paradise on the phone and persuade him to leave his apartment, according to the release. Paradise attempted to reenter his apartment but was subdued by police.
Police secured the area and, with a search warrant, found the knife and firearm in question in Paradise's apartment. Paradise was evaluated by Lower Township Rescue at police headquarters.
Paradise was charged with three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He is being held at the Cape May County jail. Additional charges may be added, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.