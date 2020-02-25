A man from the Villas section of Lower Township was charged after authorities last month found more than one ounce of crystal methamphetamine in his car, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
Andrew Wells, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Members of the prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force were with the county Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township investigating Wells for alleged meth distribution, according to the release. Officers saw him getting in a car and leaving the area.
A marked patrol/K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office stopped the car and found meth, authorities said.
Wells was taken to the Cape May County jail.
