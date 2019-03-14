LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man police described as suicidal stood outside the township Public Safety Building on Wednesday and asked for an officer to come outside the headquarters and shoot him.
Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Brian E. Doherty Jr., of the Villas section of the township, was holding a large butterfly-style knife.
Officers from inside the building, those on patrol and others on detective duties responded to the scene after receiving a report from Cape May County dispatch at 11:24 a.m.
According to police, Doherty refused to drop the knife. They used a Taser on him to prevent him from injuring himself or others, but police said this did not achieve the desired result.
After several minutes, police said they were able to persuade Doherty to turn over the weapon.
Officers attempted to take Doherty into custody, but he resisted, biting an officer several times. The injured officer was evaluated, treated and released.
Doherty suffered a small scrape on his forehead before he was finally apprehended.
He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He remains in custody.
