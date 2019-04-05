LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Villas man was arrested Sunday night after he lunged at an officer with a knife and ran away, police said.
Officer William Kocis was called to Oregon Avenue at 9:44 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person who threw a cinder block at a home, Capt. Martin Biersbach said.
Shortly after meeting with the homeowner, police said Kocis found a man matching the homeowner's description walking near States and Tennessee avenues.
Kocis questioned the man, identified as 21-year-old Zachary Piccioni, about the incident, but Piccioni refused to speak and attempted to walk away, police said.
Piccioni then lunged at the officer and slashed at his abdomen with a large knife, police said.
Kocis was able to avoid being cut as he stepped back and drew his duty weapon. Piccioni then walked away from the officer, continuing to hold the knife.
Piccioni dropped the knife after multiple orders from Kocis but ran away, police said.
Additional officers assisted in the search for Piccioni, who had jumped a fence heading north and then east toward a wooded area.
They found him on Greenwood Avenue. Officers distracted Piccioni, who was surrounded against a fence. One officer came up behind him and apprehended him without injuries, police said.
Piccioni was transported to police headquarters, where he was evaluated by Lower Township Rescue.
He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest by physical force, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
