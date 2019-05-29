BRIDGETON — Two Vineland residents were found guilty Tuesday of drug and weapons charges as part of a larger cocaine-and-heroin ring, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Anthony Figueroa and Nahomi Collazo were among about 38 people charged in Cumberland County in 2016 as the result of an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization, Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Figueroa, 29, was found guilty of:
- Conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more
- Conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana in a quantity of one ounce or more
- Conspiracy to possess cocaine or heroin
- Conspiracy to possess marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana in a quantity of one-half ounce or more
- Possession of cocaine or heroin
- Possession of marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more
- Possession of a weapon while committing, attempting to commit or conspiring to commit the crime of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically a .357 magnum-caliber Luger revolver
- Possession of a weapon by a previously convicted person
Collazo, 37, was found guilty of:
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana in an amount of one ounce or more
- Possession of cocaine or heroin
- Possession of marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more
- Possession of a weapon while committing or attempting to commit the crime of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically a .357 magnum-caliber Luger revolver
Both are scheduled to be sentenced July 5, Webb-McRae said.
The arrests followed the search of a home in the 700 block of Wood Street in Vineland on Feb. 5, 2016, Webb-McRae said.
Authorities found Figueroa and Collazo in possession of 1.36 ounces of cocaine, 1.31 ounces of heroin, 3.34 ounces of marijuana, a .357 magnum and about $13,000 in cash, Webb-McRae said.
In 2016, authorities seized large quantities of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana from different locations in the county, along with weapons and about $70,000 in cash, Webb-McRae said.
Additional defendants in the drug scheme are awaiting trial: William Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Carlos Thomas, Rysheem Cradle, Geneva Powers and Rasheem Roberts.
