BRIDGETON — The owner of a Vineland ice cream shop was found guilty Tuesday of recording several underage girls in June 2017 in an employee changing room inside the store.

A Cumberland County jury found Larry Bostic, 67, guilty of five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and five counts of invasion of privacy, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Bostic required the victims to wear a uniform skirt to work, but said that they were not allowed to take uniforms home, so they had to change at the business, Cool Breeze Ice Cream, 312 West Landis Avenue, according to the release.

He faces five to 10 years for each count of endangering, and a maximum of 18 months on each count of the invasion of privacy charges. The sentences could also be consecutive on each count for each victim, he will also have to register per Megan’s Law and is subject to parole supervision for life upon release.

Bostic is currently housed in Cumberland County jail pending sentencing, which will be scheduled after he is evaluated at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Vineland Police investigated.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

