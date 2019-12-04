VINELAND — A city man was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing another man outside a business on Elmer Road last month.
At about 6 p.m. Nov. 27, city police responded to a business in the 500 block of West Elmer Road for a stabbing, police said. There, they found a man who had two puncture wounds in his back.
Omar Bermudez-Perez, 41, of the 1000 block of East Oak Road, had stabbed the man during an argument with another man over a woman, police said. Bermudez-Perez was not there when police arrived.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, who was taken to Inspira Medical Center and treated for life-threatening injuries.
Then, on Monday, police responded to the 1000 block of East Oak Road for a call not related to the stabbing and found Bermudez-Perez, police said.
Bermudez-Perez was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a knife, and unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife. He was remanded to Cumberland County jail.
