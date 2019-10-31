BRIDGETON — A second Vineland man has pleaded guilty for his role in the 2018 murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Tyrell Hart, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to third-degree conspiracy and hindering charges in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
The plea deal calls for three years of probation with no more than 364 days in county jail, as well as fines and penalties, according to court records. Hart is scheduled to be sentenced 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13 before Superior Court Judge William F. Ziegler.
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018, in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles provided “a shining example of how a community p…
Hart is the second of six co-defendants to plead guilty in the case. Hakeem Smith, 23, of Vineland, was sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines and penalties, in September after pleading guilty in August to hindering apprehension and conspiracy for misleading police.
Hart and Smith, as well as Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
BRIDGETON — A Vineland man was the first to be sentenced in the murder of Millville Midget F…
The four remaining co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.