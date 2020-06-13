BRIDGETON — A 21-year-old Vineland man was arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with five teen boys while posing as women over social media, authorities said Saturday.
Shumar Murphy, of South Myrtle Street, has been charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child, sexual assault and theft by extortion, as well as five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of criminal coercion, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Murphy connected with the victims from about January 2016 to June 2019 over social media, using various accounts and posing as different fictitious women, according to the release.
Authorities allege Murphy used the accounts to meet and communicate with young teenage boys and entice them to send him nude photos.
Then, after Murphy got the images from the teens, he would allegedly try to coerce them into engaging in sexual conduct with him in exchange for not exposing the images online, according to the release. He also allegedly demanded money from one victim in exchange for not posting the images online.
The investigation is ongoing, as authorities have reason to believe there are additional victims, according to the release.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Vineland police Detective Luis Rodriguez at 856-691-4111, ext. 4653.
