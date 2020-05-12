Vineland Police vehicle
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — A city man was charged with stealing cash and cigarettes Friday after an investigation into several burglaries at city businesses over the past few months.

Officers from the department’s Detective Bureau and Anti-Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of S. Fourth St., according to a news release from city police.

Luis J. Colon, 31, was arrested after police found evidence linking him to burglaries at El Nueveo Ranchero , 112 W. Chestnut Ave.; Jenny's Supermarket, 419 S. Delsea Drive; La Orocovena Restaurant, 419 S. Delsea Drive; Giant Laundromat, 301 W. Chestnut Ave.; and B's Market, 301 W. Chestnut Ave., during the search, police said.

Colon is charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was taken to Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.

Police do not believe that Colon acted alone during the burglaries, according to the release, and additional arrests are expected.

Detective Miguel Rodriguez is assigned as the lead investigator in this case, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department’ Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111, extension 4181, or anonymously through Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345.

GALLERY:  A closed Cumberland County amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments