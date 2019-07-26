Vineland Police vehicle
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — Police arrested a city man in a shooting that left another man in critical condition Thursday night.

Joseph W. Lucas, 19, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana under 50 grams, police said in a news release.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Asselta Acres in the 300 block of Axtell Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. There, officers found spent shell casings and other evidence of a shooting in a parking lot between buildings seven and eight.

The 19-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, was found inside an apartment at the Tarkiln Park Apartments, an adjacent complex, after a 911 call was received that the victim was there, police said.

No other victims were found at the scene.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. As of Thursday evening, he was listed in critical condition with serious injuries.

Evidence, including a handgun, was recovered during the course of a follow-up investigation, police said.

Lucas was taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

Contact: 609-272-7239 aauble@pressofac.com Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments