VINELAND — Police arrested a city man in a shooting that left another man in critical condition Thursday night.
Joseph W. Lucas, 19, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana under 50 grams, police said in a news release.
About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Asselta Acres in the 300 block of Axtell Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. There, officers found spent shell casings and other evidence of a shooting in a parking lot between buildings seven and eight.
The 19-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, was found inside an apartment at the Tarkiln Park Apartments, an adjacent complex, after a 911 call was received that the victim was there, police said.
No other victims were found at the scene.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said. As of Thursday evening, he was listed in critical condition with serious injuries.
Evidence, including a handgun, was recovered during the course of a follow-up investigation, police said.
Lucas was taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
Police said additional arrests are expected.
