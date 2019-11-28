WILDWOOD CREST — A Cumberland County man was arrested Sunday after borough police found methamphetamine and marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
At 2:49 p.m., Sgt. Michael Hebert stopped a car at New Jersey Avenue, driven by Frederick W. Klawitter III, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. An Investigation found that Klawitter had suspected meth and marijuana.
Klawitter, 57, of Vineland, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance for the marijuana and meth, possession of paraphernalia and multiple motor vehicle violations.
He was released on a summons with a pending court date.
Officer Dominic Travascio, Wildwood Police Department K-9, was also involved in the arrest.
