VINELAND — A city man was fatally shot in his home Tuesday night after a confrontation with two unknown suspects, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Vineland Police Department received a call about 9 p.m. of a shooting Jan. 29 in the 700 block of East Oxford Street.
Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, 32 year-old Walter L. Brown III, shot in his home.
Brown was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, officials said.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, authorities believe unknown subjects entered Brown’s home, where he confronted them. Brown was shot before the suspects fled the area.
Vineland police and the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Brian McManus of the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-1141 or Detective Justin Falluca of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.
Anyone wishing to share information anonymously can download the CCPOTIP app and choose the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, text their tip to 847411 with “CCPOTIP” or go to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page or website.
