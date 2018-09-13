A Vineland man has been sentenced to 100 months in prison for robbing two banks with an accomplice, authorities said.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement Wednesday that Quintin L. Jones, 36, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Renée Marie Bumb to two counts of bank robbery.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jones and the accomplice, Nathan L. Wallace, of Vineland, robbed a Cape Bank in Upper Deerfield Township on Oct. 11, 2016.
They wore black hooded sweatshirts and entered the bank, according to video surveillance, and one man crouched near the entrance and pointed what looked like a revolver at employees. The accomplice approached tellers and demanded cash be put into a bag, the release said.
They then fled in what employees said was a tan or gold car with a black soft top, according to the Attorney’s Office. The car matched the description of a Chrysler Sebring stolen Sept. 22 during a carjacking in the parking lot of the Mays Landing Walmart.
On Oct. 15, State Police found the car on fire in a parking lot at Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County.
Jones also admitted to robbing Newfield National Bank in Newfield, Gloucester County, on Oct. 7, 2016, with Wallace. Wallace pleaded guilty Jan. 24, 2018, and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
Bumb also sentenced Jones to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $30,856, the release said.
