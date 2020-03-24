A Vineland man was injured after his truck crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway Monday night, State Police said.
At 7:29 p.m., troopers responded to the expressway’s westbound lanes at mile marker 26.5 for a crash, Lt. Ted Schafer said. There, they found a “severely damaged” 1998 Ford F150, which had crashed into the median and overturned five times.
The driver and only occupant of the truck, James Wilson Jr., 43, was transported to Cooper University Hospital by AtlantiCare paramedics.
The crash is under investigation.
Fire departments from Hamilton Township and Hammonton also responded.
