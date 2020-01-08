BRIDGETON – A second Vineland man has been sentenced for his role in the 2018 murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Tyrell Hart, 23, was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and mandatory fines and penalties, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in October to third-degree conspiracy and hindering charges in Cumberland County Superior Court.
BRIDGETON — A second Vineland man has pleaded guilty for his role in the 2018 murder of Mill…
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018, in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Hart is the second of six co-defendants to plead guilty in the case. Hakeem Smith, 23, also of Vineland, was sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines and penalties, in September after pleading guilty in August to hindering apprehension and conspiracy for misleading police.
Hart and Smith, as well as Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
BRIDGETON — A Vineland man was the first to be sentenced in the murder of Millville Midget F…
The half-dozen co-defendants were indicted on charges of conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and making fictitious reports, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.