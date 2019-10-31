Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRIDGETON — A second Vineland man has pleaded guilty for his role in the 2018 murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Tyrell Hart, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to third-degree conspiracy and hindering charges in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
The plea deal calls for three years of probation with no more than 364 days in county jail, as well as fines and penalties, court records show. Hart is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13 before Judge William F. Ziegler.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018, in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles provided “a shining example of how a community p…
Hart is the second of six co-defendants to plead guilty in the case. Hakeem Smith, 23, of Vineland, was sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines and penalties, in September after pleading guilty in August to hindering apprehension and conspiracy for misleading police.
Hart and Smith, as well as Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were indicted on charges of conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and making fictitious reports, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
The four remaining co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.