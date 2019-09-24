BRIDGETON — Earlier this month, a Vineland man became the first to be sentenced in the murder case of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Hakeem Smith, 23, was sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines and penalties during a hearing Sept. 13, court records show. He pleaded guilty in August to hindering apprehension and conspiracy for his role misleading police.
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018, in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22 and Tyrell Hart, 23 both of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
The five remaining co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty.
Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.
