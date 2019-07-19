BRIDGETON — A Vineland man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Friday on drug and gun charges for his role in a larger drug ring, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Anthony Figueroa, 29, received 18 years with a nine-year period of parole ineligibility for possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Figueroa also received a consecutive term of 10 years with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a firearm during a drug offense.
Figueroa was convicted on eight additional counts charging conspiracy, possession of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a previously convicted person, Webb-McRae said. These convictions resulted in concurrent or merged sentences, she said.
A jury issued guilty verdicts against Figueroa and his co-defendant, Nahomi Collazo, 37, also of Vineland, on May 28, Webb-McRae said.
A Feb. 5, 2016, search of a residence in the 700 block of Wood Street in Vineland found Figueroa and Collazo in possession of 1.36 ounces of cocaine, 1.31 ounces of heroin, 3.34 ounces of marijuana, a .357 magnum revolver and about $13,000 in cash, Webb-McRae said.
That same month, substantial quantities of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized from different locations along with numerous weapons and about $70,000, Webb-McRae said. Figueroa and Collazo were among 38 people charged in the county as the result of an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization.
Collazo's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16, Webb-McRae said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.