The mother of a former special education student at Anthony Rossi Intermediate School filed a lawsuit Monday claiming the Vineland School District and its administrators allowed her daughter to be sexually harassed by an eighth-grade teacher.
The complaint alleges the superintendent and three other administrators allowed the harassment to occur right in front of them and online over school district email in 2015 and 2016, and that they failed to protect the girl from physical and emotional trauma.
"Vineland Public Schools thrives to maintain a safe haven where children are presented with consistently high-quality instruction and every opportunity to learn and grow," Assistant Superintendent John Frangipani said in a statement. "We seek to swiftly address any inappropriate behavior while acting in full cooperation with law enforcement. Above all else, the Board of Education maintains a clear expectation of highly ethical and moral behavior from all staff."
The teacher, Richard Super, 38, was sentenced to two years of probation in July 2017 for sending sexually explicit emails to the 13-year-old girl, who is not identified. As part of a plea agreement signed that May, Super forfeited his teaching certification and public office within the state of New Jersey.
“While the teacher pled guilty and is on probation for his crimes, the full measure of justice requires that those school district officials, all mandatory reporters who failed to report to police and protect this young, vulnerable victim — who is emotionally scarred for life — are held accountable,” said Paul R. D’Amato, one of the lawyers representing the mother. “We hope to ensure that what happened to her can never happen again to any child in the Vineland schools.”
The civil suit, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, demands a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages and to compel the district and its officials to comply with its own policies in the future. Superintendent Mary Gruccio, Rossi School Principal Tammy Monahan, Assistant Principal Michael Sullivan and Kelly Stipes, a district health and social services coordinator, are named as defendants.
The girl has continued to receive medical attention because of the abuse, according to a news release from the lawyers representing the mother.
Although the suit focused on incidents surrounding Super, “it is clear that the Vineland district has historically been an overall ‘dismal failure’ in protecting students from certain predatory employees, among the ranks of teachers, coaches and even social workers.”
Earlier this month, Thomas Guzzi Jr., 39, a former Vineland elementary school teacher who worked as a stage manager for a summer theater camp, pleaded guilty to taking explicit photos and videotaping boys in the camp bathrooms. He was fired from the Vineland school district after his arrest in 2016, and his teaching license was revoked.
